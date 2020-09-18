Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled mixed, while naka and mill tender rates lost ₹10 a quintal on Friday. Producers continued selling at prevailing prices and lifting pressure on traders kept the market under pressure. Arrivals and local dispatches remained at par with routine volumes. Morale was weak, said sources.

Arrivals were about 40 – 42 and truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at the same level. Inventories at terminal market were about 95-100 loads. Freight rates were steady at ₹80 – 100 per bag.

On Thursday evening, 17-18 mills sold about 40,000 – 42,000 bags at ₹3,150 – 3,210 for S-grade and ₹3,230 – 3,310 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,272 – 3,372 and M-grade 3,386 – 3,502.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,235 - 3,305 and M-grade 3,355 – 3,405.