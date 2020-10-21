Commodities

Mixed trend in sugar

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market ruled mixed on Tuesday. Prices for M-grade gained ₹12 a quintal, while S-grade ruled steady. Naka and mill tender rates were unchanged despite improved festival demand. Limited bulk demand kept the morale steady at mill level, said sources.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 40 – 42 truck loads (of 10 tonnes each) and local dispatches were at same level. On Monday evening, 22 mills offered tenders and sold about 54,000 – 55,000 bags at ₹3,100 – 3,160 for S-grade and ₹3,160 – 3,230 for M-grade.

The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,226 –3,292 and M-grade 3,276 – 3,452.

Naka delivery rates (₹/quintal): S-grade 3,170 - 3,220 and M-grade 3,230 –3,320.

