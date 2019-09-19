Mixed trend in turmeric

Good quality root turmeric fetched higher prices on Thursday. Finger turmeric prices decreased by ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, but the price of root variety increased by ₹250 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,589-7555 and root variety at ₹5,314-6,809. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric sold at ₹6,019-7,099 and root variety at ₹5,539-6,519. .