Commodities

Mixed trend in turmeric

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 19, 2019 Published on September 19, 2019

Good quality root turmeric fetched higher prices on Thursday. Finger turmeric prices decreased by ₹200 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, but the price of root variety increased by ₹250 a quintal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric sold at ₹5,589-7555 and root variety at ₹5,314-6,809. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric sold at ₹6,019-7,099 and root variety at ₹5,539-6,519. .

Published on September 19, 2019
turmeric
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oil prices settle after turbulent week as Saudi Arabia reassures on output