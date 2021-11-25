MRPL pact with Adani Gas for CNG stations

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Adani Gas Pvt Ltd (IOAGPL) for setting up of CNG stations in northern Kerala and Karnataka.

A statement by MRPL said this agreement is made for establishing CNG stations at MRPL’s retail outlets in northern Kerala and Hubballi-Dharwad regions of Karnataka where IOAGPL has licences from Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board to establish CNG stations.

HC Sathyanarayana, Group General Manager (Marketing) of MRPL, and Rajiv Sikka, Chief Executive Officer of IOAGPL, represented the two organisations during the signing of MoU between the two companies, it said.