New turmeric fetches ₹7,100 a quintal

The new Mysore-8 variety finger turmeric arrived for sale at Erode market on Monday. Usually, it arrives from Karnataka in the first week of January, but it was delayed by two weeks this year.

Only 15 bags (one lot) of Mysore-8 turmeric arrived and the traders quoted ₹7,060-7,100 a quintal. All the 15 bags were sold. “The new turmeric price is higher than that of the old stocks on offer,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,021-7,077 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,236-6,300 a quintal. Of the 1,043 bags placed for sale, 597 were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,399-6,489 and root variety at ₹5,160-6,289. Of the 409 bags kept for sale, 271 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,610- 6,866 and root variety at ₹5,300-5,811. All the 258 bags kept for sale were sold.