Oil extends gains on optimism over US, European economies reopening

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day, as optimism over the reopening of the US and European economies outweighed fears of slower fuel demand in Asia due to surging Covid-19 cases and a new wave of restrictions.
Brent crude oil futures were up 20 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $69.66 a barrel by 0231 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 19 cents, or 0.3 per cent, at $66.46 a barrel.
Both contracts rose more than 1 per cent on Monday.
“The market remained in a tight trading range amid the tug-of-war between worries over spreading coronavirus infection cases in Asia and optimism from economic reopening in Europe and the US thanks to vaccinations,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.
Oil edges lower as Covid-19 restrictions in Asia fuel demand concerns
“Also, some expectations that negotiations between Iran and the US may lead to a resumption of Iranian oil exports is limiting the upside of oil prices,” he said.
The British economy reopened, giving 65 million people a measure of freedom after a four-month Covid-19 lockdown. And with accelerating vaccination rates, France and Spain have relaxed restrictions, and Portugal and the Netherlands have opened up travel.
In the US, New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of Wednesday, and other regions are opening up their economies as well.
Indians pay over 60 per cent in taxes on palm oil
In Asia, in contrast, Singapore reported the highest number of local infections in months and Taiwan saw a spike in cases, and both countries have reinstituted lockdown measures.
In India, the second-hardest hit by the pandemic, domestic sales of gasoline and diesel by state refiners plunged by a fifth in the first half of May from a month earlier as pandemic lockdowns hit industrial activities and consumption, preliminary data showed on Monday.
With regard to the Iran-US talks, as the US tries to reinstate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, it is tiptoeing through a minefield of sanctions put down by former US President Donald Trump after he abandoned the deal three years ago.
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
