Oil falls on concerns of Iranian supply return, inflation fears

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on the potential of Iranian supply returning and as investors sold on speculation that inflation fears might lead the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates, which could limit economic growth.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 73 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $64.76 a barrel at 0241 GMT, following a 1.2 per cent fall on Tuesday.
Brent crude futures also fell 73 cents, or 1.1 per cent, to $67.98 a barrel, after dropping 1.1 per cent on Tuesday.
“There is a wider risk-off play that’s going on,” said Westpac senior economist Justin Smirk, after oil prices fell and stock markets slumped as investors sold out of more speculative assets.
Smirk said speculation that the Federal Reserve might raise rates because of inflation fears weighed on the outlook for growth and in turn on commodities demand.
“The Fed’s very serious (about holding rates low), but the market’s speculating about earlier movement,” he said.
The Fed has indicated that interest rates will stay at their current low levels through 2023 though futures markets show investors believe rates may start to be raised by September 2022.
Also read: Fuel prices to climb further as crude touches $70
Oil prices were also under pressure amid reported progress on talks between the United States and Iran to revive a deal limiting its nuclear programme, which could lead to a lifting of sanctions and a resurgence of Iranian oil exports.
“In the most bearish case for oil prices, around 1.5 per cent of global oil supply could come online in under 6 months. We think any increase in Iranian oil supply though will likely be more gradual,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.
Investors will be watching out for the latest US crude and products stocks data from the US Energy Information Administration due on Wednesday.
Also read: IEA report on ‘Net Zero by 2050’ suggests need to stop oil, gas projects
Data from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday showed crude inventories rose by 6,20,000 barrels in the week ended May 14, while gasoline inventories fell by 2.8 million barrels and distillate stocks fell by 2.6 million barrels, according to two market sources.
The rise in crude stocks was less than the 1.6 million barrel rise analysts had estimated, on average, in a Reuters poll, while the declines in gasoline and distillate stocks were bigger than anticipated.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...