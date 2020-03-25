Palm oil falls after India imposes 21-day lockdown

The ‘corona’ threat to solar energy sector
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Malaysian palm oil futures fell on Wednesday on demand worries after top buyer India imposed a three-week lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, but supply concerns after Malaysia suspended some palm operations capped losses.
The word’s largest edible oil consumer India ordered a 21-day lockdown of its 1.3 billion people on Tuesday to try to protect the country from the coronavirus, which is spreading around the world.
The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange slid 13 ringgit, or 0.51 per cent, to 2,341 ringgit ($530.72) per tonne during early trade. Palm had gained 2.71 per cent in the previous session.
Malaysia’s largest palm oil producing state, Sabah, on Tuesday ordered the temporary closure of plantations and factories in three districts after seven workers tested positive for the virus.
Palm oil production in Indonesia, the world’s top palm producing nation, is expected to reach 43.5 million tons in 2020-21 due to lower fertiliser input and poor rainfall last year, while palm oil exports are expected to fall due to the pandemic, according to a US Department of Agriculture attaché in Jakarta.
Dalian’s most-active soy oil contract gained 0.51 per cent, while its palm oil contract jumped 1.91 per cent. The soy oil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade dipped 0.19 per cent.
Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
($1 = 4.4110 ringgit)
The sunrise industry faces a Covid-19 eclipse and needs a helping hand to pull through, reports V Rishi Kumar
Up till now, ‘solar’ has not had much of a play in desalination but the emerging water technologies might give ...
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...