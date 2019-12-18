Commodities

Pepper rates up marginally in Kochi 

Pepper trade in Kochi was up by Rs 1 per kg, despite a moderate demand at a time when the prices are moving northwards.

Of the 15 tonnes traded, the average price realisation was Rs 338 per kg. However, the pepper traded was reported to be Coorg and imported.

Sellers were looking at prices to touch Rs 340-345, while buyers are waiting for the prices to come down with the arrivals of new pepper. But the existing weather is not favourable for the arrival of new matured pepper in the market market, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

IPSTA Cochin pepper rate: MG1- Rs 358 ; Ung- Rs 338 ; New pepper – Rs 323

