Quality issues crop up in Kochi pepper market

A delayed harvest and quality issues relating to bulk density of the new pepper crop seem to have started worrying both farmers and traders.

The pepper arriving in the market now is, on an average, of 550/gl quality. The emerging situation is expected to leave farmers with a lower tonnage. Traders are worried about the quality of the crop, said Kishore Shamji of Kishore Spices.

It is interesting to note that green pepper, which was trading at ₹95-100 per kg, is now being quoted at ₹105 per kg and the sellers would like to sell it on account of the low bulk density issues. Normally, the pepper season starts by September-October. This year, it was delayed due to climate changes, extending to January. To fetch a better price, farmers are now selling green pepper in the hope that the low bulk density will indirectly reflect on the total quantity of production.

Meanwhile, the pepper market in Kochi remained steady, with an offtake of 22 tonnes. All inter-State dealers have started coming back to the terminal market since the local retail demand is done with. The average price realisation for ungarbled varieties was ₹323 per kg, while MG1 quoted at ₹343. New pepper fetched ₹308.