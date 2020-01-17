Quality issues crop up in Kochi pepper market

Galaxy Watch Active 2: Worthy of an Android user’s wrist
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
A delayed harvest and quality issues relating to bulk density of the new pepper crop seem to have started worrying both farmers and traders.
The pepper arriving in the market now is, on an average, of 550/gl quality. The emerging situation is expected to leave farmers with a lower tonnage. Traders are worried about the quality of the crop, said Kishore Shamji of Kishore Spices.
It is interesting to note that green pepper, which was trading at ₹95-100 per kg, is now being quoted at ₹105 per kg and the sellers would like to sell it on account of the low bulk density issues. Normally, the pepper season starts by September-October. This year, it was delayed due to climate changes, extending to January. To fetch a better price, farmers are now selling green pepper in the hope that the low bulk density will indirectly reflect on the total quantity of production.
Meanwhile, the pepper market in Kochi remained steady, with an offtake of 22 tonnes. All inter-State dealers have started coming back to the terminal market since the local retail demand is done with. The average price realisation for ungarbled varieties was ₹323 per kg, while MG1 quoted at ₹343. New pepper fetched ₹308.
If your daily driver is an Android phone, the best smartwatch out there for you is currently the Galaxy Watch ...
Mercedes-Benz India is upbeat on its electric prospects
Duo will conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks using fuel cells
In the process, Carmakers are saving big bucks
Here is a comparative analysis
If you manage your discretionary expenses well, you’ll need to save less for your silver years
Agents do bill you, but they can also open many gates for you, be it as a seller or as a buyer
The stock of JK Tyre & Industries jumped 5 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume, breaking above a ...
It’s a wave that’s swept Indians off their feet, dictating everything from their choice of music and TV shows, ...
On January 18, 1983, the International Olympic Committee restored Jim Thorpe’s athletics medals after they ...
Author Stefan Zweig’s story offers sobering lessons at a time of intense political upheaval
Rocked by a falling economy and socio-economic uncertainties, the country’s much-touted demographic dividend ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...