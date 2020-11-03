Rubber Board to organise 3-day online training for entrepreneurs, start-ups

The Rubber Board is set to organise a three-day online training programme in latex goods manufacture, for entrepreneurs, start-up missions and other interested parties, from November 11 to 13.

According to press release issued by the Board, the training will be from 10 am to 1.00 pm every day and the topics included are scope of latex-based industries, product technology, latex compounding, and Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Scheme.

Fee for the training is Rs 1,339/- (including 18 per cent GST and one per cent flood cess) for Keralites having with no GST registration, and Rs 1,328/- for non-Keralites and Keralites having GST registration.

The trainees can pay the fee directly to account No. 1450300184 of Central Bank of India (IFS Code-CBIN 0284150) in favour of Director, Training, Rubber Board, Kottayam.

For further details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp: 04812353325.