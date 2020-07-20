Rubber rebounds on covering purchases

Anicut Capital: Opening the debt dam for small enterprises
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Spot rubber regained strength on Monday. Per reports, the commodity explored further highs on covering purchases tracking the smart recovery in domestic futures on ICEX. “The local markets are suffering from acute short supplies and we expect the tyre makers to re-enter the market with fresh quotes soon,” a trader said.
RSS-4 improved to ₹132 (130) a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. It was quoted firm at ₹128 (126) by dealers. The trend was partially mixed as latex continued to remain steady in an almost inactive trading session.
RSS-4 improved at its August futures to ₹135.99 (133.31) and September to ₹135.74 (133.57) on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were up by two per cent with a volume of 97 lots and total trade value of ₹130.22 lakh.
RSS-3 (spot) inched up to ₹114.42 (114.39) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures improved to ₹106.72 (105.43) and August to ₹106.79 (105.57) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. SMR20 weakened to ₹88.32 (89.13) and Latex 60% to ₹83.48 (84.02) at Kuala Lumpur.
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:132 (130); RSS-5: 128 (127); ISNR-20: 110 (109) and Latex (60% drc): 81.50 (81.50).
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Fintech start-up Cashfree provides a platform that digitises bulk payments for merchants
Along with new smartphones X50 and X50 Pro, Vivo launched a set of true wireless earbuds, the Vivo TWS Neo.
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
BSE almond futures, launched recently, will help importers hedge against price volatility
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...