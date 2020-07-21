Rubber steadies on lack of fresh enquiries

Spot rubber was steady on Tuesday as morale remained neutral lacking fresh enquires from major consuming industries but the market sustained at the prevailing levels on supply concerns.

RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹132 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The same was steady at ₹128, according to dealers. The trend continued to remain mixed as ISNR20 improved marginally amidst scattered transactions.

RSS-4 weakened at its August futures to ₹135 (135.99) and September to ₹135.34 (135.74) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were down by 0.73 per cent with a volume of 70 lots and total trade value of ₹94.98 lakh.

RSS-3 (spot) dropped to ₹114.30 (114.42) per kg at Bangkok. Its July futures improved to ₹108.82 (106.72) and August to ₹108.75 (106.79) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 firmed up to ₹88.58 (88.32), while Latex 60% slid to ₹83.11 (83.48) at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:132 (132); RSS-5: 128 (128); ISNR20: 110.50 (110) and Latex (60% drc): 81.50 (81.50).