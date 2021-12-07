Short-covering lifts spot rubber

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Spot rubber recovered marginally on Tuesday. The market opened steady but regained strength later on short-covering as certain tyre-makers insisted on immediate delivery, sources said. RSS-4 improved to ₹185 (184) per kg, according to traders. The grade was quoted steady at ₹185 and ₹180 by the Rubber Board and dealers.
“The commodity may sustain around these levels for a couple of sessions but it is likely to weaken further once the covering purchases are over,” an observer told BusinessLine. “Certain companies from the tyre and non tyre sectors have reduced their production by 20 to 30 per cent. So there may be also a drop in demand, at least in the next few months”.
In futures, the most active December contracts were up 0.29 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹184 per kg with a volume of 22 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS-3 was down 1.61 per cent from last day’s settlement price at its January delivery to close at ¥220.5 (₹146.39) per kg with a volume of 5 lots on the Osaka Exchange (OSE), Japan.
RSS-3 (spot) declined to ₹145.65 (147.26) per kg at Bangkok. SMR20 firmed up to ₹130.53 (128.86) and Latex to ₹105.02 (104.35) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The natural rubber contract for the front month January 2022 delivery was down 0.74 per cent from previous day’s settlement price to close at 14.29 Yuan (₹169.29) per kg with a volume of 25,948 lots in daytime trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:185 (184), RSS-5: 182 (181), ISNR20: 171 (171) and Latex (60% drc): 138.50 (137.50).
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...