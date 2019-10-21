Commodities

Sluggish trend in Soya

Indore | Updated on October 21, 2019 Published on October 21, 2019

Soya oil and soyabean in Indore mandis traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soy refined here on Monday quoted at ₹750-752 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹715-720.

Soyabean quoted lower at ₹3,100-3,625 a quintal as per the moisture condition, while plant deliveries of soyabean on Monday were quoted at ₹3,700-3,775 a quintal. Given further rise in the arrival of the new crop, sluggish trend in soyabean will likely to continue in the coming days.

Soy DOC was quoted at ₹32,500-33,000 a tonne on scattered domestic demand.

