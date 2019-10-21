Sluggish trend in Soya

Soya oil and soyabean in Indore mandis traded low on weak global cues and physical demand with soy refined here on Monday quoted at ₹750-752 for 10 kg, while soy solvent ruled at ₹715-720.

Soyabean quoted lower at ₹3,100-3,625 a quintal as per the moisture condition, while plant deliveries of soyabean on Monday were quoted at ₹3,700-3,775 a quintal. Given further rise in the arrival of the new crop, sluggish trend in soyabean will likely to continue in the coming days.

Soy DOC was quoted at ₹32,500-33,000 a tonne on scattered domestic demand.