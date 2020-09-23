Commodities

Soya oil in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on September 23, 2020 Published on September 23, 2020

Weak global cues, slack demand, higher arrivals of poor quality crop arrested uptrend in soya oils. Soya refined in Indore went for ₹925-30, while soya solvent ruled at ₹875-80 for 10 kg. Reports of large scale crop damage on account of incessant rains in Madhya Pradesh lifted plant deliveries to ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal, while soyabean in Indore mandis ruled at ₹3,700-3,900.

