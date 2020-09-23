Soya oil in bear grip

Weak global cues, slack demand, higher arrivals of poor quality crop arrested uptrend in soya oils. Soya refined in Indore went for ₹925-30, while soya solvent ruled at ₹875-80 for 10 kg. Reports of large scale crop damage on account of incessant rains in Madhya Pradesh lifted plant deliveries to ₹3,950-4,000 a quintal, while soyabean in Indore mandis ruled at ₹3,700-3,900.