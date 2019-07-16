Commodities

Spot rubber closes flat

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

Spot rubber closed unchanged in an almost inactive trading session on Tuesday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at ₹148 a kg, by traders and the Rubber Board. The trend was partially mixed. RSS 3 improved at its July futures to ₹146.64 (145.57) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4: 148 (148); RSS-5: 146 (146); ISNR 20: 123 (123.50) and Latex (60% drc): 98 (98).

Published on July 16, 2019
rubber (commodity)
