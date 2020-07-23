Spot rubber ends flat

Spot rubber was quoted steady on Thursday. RSS4 closed unchanged at Rs 132.00 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at Rs 128.00 a kg, as reported by dealers. Tansactions were at an extremely low key.

RSS 4 weakened at its August futures to Rs 131.22 (132.72) and September to Rs 131.01 (132.12) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The August contracts were down by 1.13 per cent, with a volume of 58 lots and total trade value of Rs 76.27 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to Rs 115.17 (114.72) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to Rs 88.49 (88.87) and latex 60% to Rs 81.34 (82.06) per kg at Kuala Lumpur. The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).remained closed on account of 'Marine Day' .

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:132.00 (132.00); RSS5: 128.00 (128.00); ISNR20: 110.50 (110.50) and Latex (60% drc): 81.50 (81.50).