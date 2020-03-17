Commodities

Spot rubber falls further

Updated on March 17, 2020

Spot rubber resumed the downward journey on Tuesday. RSS 4 declined to ₹129 (130) a kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. It dropped to ₹125 (₹126) a kg.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹112.40 (₹112.18) per kg at Bangkok. In futures, the March contracts weakened to ₹106.96 (₹108.37), April to ₹109.39 (₹111.53) and May to ₹109.43 (₹111.59) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS-4: ₹129.00 (130.00); RSS-5: ₹125.00 (₹125.50); ISNR 20: ₹115.00 (₹115.50); and Latex (60% drc): ₹84.50 (₹84.50)

rubber (commodity)
