Spot rubber prices firm up

Sigma fp: A compact full-frame camera for the pros
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Spot rubber made all-round gains on Thursday. RSS 4 improved to Rs 132.50 (132.00) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to Rs 128.50 (128.00) per kg, dealers said. Sentiment got a boost on covering purchases at lower levels, on expectation that the tyre companies wouldjoin the buyers' queue soon.
The January futures improved to Rs 138.12 (137.24), February to Rs 139.30 (138.75) and March to Rs 141.42 (140.82) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month January futures was up by 0.64 per cent, with a volume of 165 lots and a total trade value of 225.97 lakh.
"Technically rubber got support at Rs 13,670.00 and Rs 13,790.00 levels. The next resistance is likely to be seen at Rs 13,990.00 and a move above the same could lift prices to the Rs 14,070.00 level,” said Ajay Kedia, Director, Kedia Advisory.
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs 116.13 (117.08) per kg at Bangkok. The January futures declined to Rs 115.17 (117.14), February to Rs 117.45 (120.38) and March to Rs 122.67 (125.79) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 132.50 (132.00)
RSS-5: 127.00 (126.50)
ISNR 20: 113.50 (113.00)
and
Latex (60% drc): 85.50 (85.00)
The outlier shooter has all the right ingredients to become a favourite of professionals as well as aspiring ...
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmark indices have rallied today. The Nifty and ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
Slaying stereotypes for 10 years now, Katja Lindeberg’s ‘clown princess’ has been holding a mirror to society
A music park combines the history of the Taiwan with its love for percussion
Different parts of Delhi have reverberated with the sounds of protests against new citizenship laws in the ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...