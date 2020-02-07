Spot rubber prices strengthen further

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Spot rubber ended on a positive note on Friday. RSS 4 finished firm at Rs.134.00 (133.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The same improved to Rs.130.00 (129.50) per kg as quoted by the Dealers. The market strengthened following the enquiries from the tyre sector, while the local trading houses were reported to be suffering from acute short supplies.
In futures, the February contracts concluded at Rs. 133.50 (132.45), March at Rs. 135.48 (134.36) and April at Rs. 138.60 (137.54) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 0.79% with a volume of 415 lots and total trade value of 550.34 lakh.
RSS 3 declined at its February futures to Rs. 95.04 (97.02), March to Rs. 108.06 (109.21) and April to Rs.113.27 (115.31) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). Global rubber prices at TOCOM have lost around 18 per cent so far this year. Prices for commodities including natural rubber have plunged in February because of the decreasing demand from China, where the new coronavirus outbreak is expected to drag down prices further. RSS 3 (spot) inched up to Rs. 108.12 (107.51) per kg at Bangkok.
Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:
RSS-4: 134.00 (133.50)
RSS-5: 128.00 (127.50)
ISNR 20: 115.00 (114.50)
and
Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-contender is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...