Spot rubber remain unchanged

Spot rubber continued to rule unchanged despite a firm closing in global trendsetters on Wednesday. The absence of genuine buyers in the local trading houses and the declines in domestic futures kept the commodity under pressure during the day. RSS4 was quoted at ₹132.00 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹128.00 a kg according to Dealers.

In futures, the August contracts surrendered to ₹132.72 (₹135.00) and September to ₹132.12 (₹135.34) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month August delivery was down by 1.69 per cent with a volume of 130 lots and total trade value of ₹172.88 lakh.

RSS3 flared up at its July futures to ₹112.70 (₹108.82) and August to ₹110.96 (₹108.75) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM). SMR 20 improved to ₹88.87 (₹88.58) while Latex 60% weakened to ₹82.06 (₹83.11) per kg at Kualalumpur. RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹114.72 (114.30) per kg at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were: RSS4:₹132.00 (₹132.00); RSS5: ₹128.00 (₹128.00); ISNR20: ₹110.50 (₹110.50) and Latex (60% drc): ₹81.50 (₹81.50).