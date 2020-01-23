Spot rubber remains steady

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Thursday. RSS 4 was quoted steady at Rs.137.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. It finished flat at Rs.133.50 per kg according to Dealers. The commodity lost its direction as there were no quantity buyers or sellers in the local trading houses,but it managed to sustain at the prevailing levels mainly on supply concerns. The overall volumes were low.

In futures, the February contracts improved to Rs. 141.34 (140.89) and March to Rs. 144.01 (143.38) per kg for RSS 4 while its April contracts dropped to Rs. 147.25 (147.52) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month February contracts were up by 0.35% with a volume of 287 lots and total trade value of 405.49 Lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) weakened to Rs. 114.42 (114.78) per kg at Bangkok. Its January futures firmed up to Rs. 109.55 (107.70), February to Rs. 109.42 (108.16) and March to Rs. 119.19 (117.55) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 137.50 (137.50)

RSS-5: 133.00 (133.00)

ISNR 20: 121.00 (121.00)

and Latex (60% drc): 87.00 (87.00)