Spot rubber stays flat on bearish global cues

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Tuesday. The market opened firm but lost the initial strength later on weak global cues. But the trend continued to remain mixed as RSS-5 and ISNR 20 improved mainly on enquiries from the general rubber goods sector.

RSS-4 was quoted steady at ₹157 a kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹153 a kg, according to dealers. The overall volumes were meagre.

Natural rubber futures closed lower in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) on Monday. The most active January 2021 delivery was down by 175 Yuan (₹1988.17) to close at 14,365 Yuan (₹163,200.66) a tonne.

RSS-3 (spot) weakened to ₹173.40 (174.90) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹116.83 (118.50), while Latex improved to ₹109.25 (108.82) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:157 (157); RSS-5: 150 (149); ISNR 20: 124 (123) and Latex (60% drc): 106 (106).