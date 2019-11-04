Commodities

Sugar prices declines

Sugar prices at Vashi declined on Monday on eased demand amid ample supply. On Saturday 16-18 mills sold 22,000-24,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,200 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,210-3,370 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,202-3,372 and M-grade ₹3,422-3,562.Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,200-3,280 and M-grade ₹3,350-3,475.

