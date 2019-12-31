Sugar prices move range-bound

Despite the possibility of early closing of cane crushing in Maharashtra, sugar prices remained range-bound with a steady trend.

On Monday, 10-12 mills sold 24,000-25,000 bags at ₹3,110-3,220 a quintal for S-grade and ₹3,200-3,400 for M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates: S-grade ₹3,242-3,375 and M-grade ₹3,390-3,582. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,255-3,305 and M-grade ₹3,275-3,475.