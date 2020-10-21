Commodities

Sugar prices witness mixed trend

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Sugar prices at Vashi rule mix with minor changes on Wednesday. M-grade decline by ₹2, while S-grade gain by ₹6. Naka and mill tender rates were steady despite higher Navratri festival demand. Limited and need base activities at mill level kept morale steady said sources.

Arrivals at Vashi were about 42-44 and truck loads (each of 10 tons) and local dispatches were at 40-42 truckloads. Inventory was about 105-110 truckloads, while freight rates rule steady at ₹80-₹100 per bag.

On Tuesday, 19-20 mills offered tenders and sold about 54,000-55,000 bags at ₹3,100-₹3,150 (₹3,100-₹3,160) for S-grade and ₹3,160-₹3,220 (₹3,160-₹3,230) for M-grade.

On Bombay Sugar Merchants Association's spot rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,232-₹3,292 (₹3,226-₹3,292) and M-grade ₹3,276-₹3,450 (₹3,276-₹3,452).

Naka delivery rates (Rs/Quintal): S-grade ₹3,170-₹3,220 (₹3, 170-₹3,220) and M-grade ₹3,230-₹3,320 (₹3,230–₹3,320).

commodities market
