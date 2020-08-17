Surging pepper prices force farmers to hold back their crop

The rise in price of pepper by about ₹7 per kg in the last fortnight seem to have forced farmers and dealers to hold back their crop/stock.

This is evident from the nil arrivals of pepper from Idukki and Wayanad to Kochi market on Monday that witnessed an offering of 41 tonnes, in which 20 tonnes are imported and from Karnataka.

There is a tendency among farmers and primary market dealers in Kerala to hold back their produce when the market showed an upward trend, anticipating a further rise in prices, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

As pepper imports from Sri Lanka is on the rise, he said farmers and local dealers have to adopt a cautious approach.

The market was up by ₹1 per kg, quoting ₹317 for ungarbled, while MG1 garbled realised ₹337.

The rising imports, he said, is against the Prime Minister's categorical statement to produce more in the country rather than imports for re-exports with value addition. The Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech highlighted the steps to produce more with required quality by pushing funds through agriculture universities and research centres to help farmers by Atmanirbhar policy.

The farming community has requested the government support to those who produce and export indegenously grown Indian pepper rather than importing from other origin and re-export, Shamji said.