Tata Steel Mining, Jindal Stainless join hands for chrome ore mining

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on July 19, 2021

To jointly start mining operations at Sukinda in Odisha after obtaining necessary approvals.

Tata Steel Mining and Jindal Stainless have signed an agreement to jointly unearth the Chrome Ore locked up in the boundary between their mines at Sukinda in Odisha.

It would help the conservation of chromite ore which otherwise would have been left unmined forever. Both the companies would now initiate steps to get necessary statutory approvals from concerned authorities before jointly starting mining operations.

MC Thomas, Managing Director, Tata Steel Mining, said the joint initiative would set examples for organisations, especially in the mining industry, to collaborate in the larger interest of mineral conservation and sustainability.

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director, Jindal Stainless said the company’s effort would enhance ore availability in the region without any adverse environmental impact, as it is already an explored area.

Published on July 19, 2021

