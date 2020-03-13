Tea Board releases ₹ 4.46-cr subsidy

Responding to the falling price situation, the Tea Board has released subsidies that were pending for some time.

“To support the growers and factories at the time of falling prices of made tea, the Board has released subsidy to 1,344 stakeholders to the tune of ₹4.46 crore in South India,” Tea Board’s Executive Director M Balaji said.

“Of this, ₹2.10 crore has been released to 1,091 small growers under Plantation Development Scheme while ₹1.70 crore was released to 32 factories for producing orthodox teas. TANTEA has been provided with ₹26 lakh as subsidy for producing orthodox tea,” he said.

“Besides, 132 children of plantation workers have been provided with educational stipend worth ₹29 lakh and 87 children of plantation workers were given ₹11 lakh under Schedule Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) component,” he noted. The subsidy amount is credited directly to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Balaji addressed a stakeholders’ meeting in Coonoor which was attended by the Board’s Vice-Chairman B Kumaran and Member J Raman.