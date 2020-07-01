Turmeric arrivals down to a trickle

Arrivals of turmeric to the markets in Erode registered a decline on Wednesday. “Today, 2,100 bags arrived for sale, as against yesterday’s inflow of 5,100 bags,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said despite the low arrival of medium quality turmeric, the sale was normal. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, only 25 per cent sale of turmeric was recorded, but at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society 90 per cent and above turmeric was sold.

Due to quality of some bags, finger turmeric lost ₹500 a quintal and ₹250 for root turmeric at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger variety was sold at ₹5,099-6,009 a quintal; root variety fetched ₹4,739-5,659. Of the arrival of 1,246 bags, 306 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,279-6,199 a quintal; root variety was sold at ₹5,161-5,756. Of the 399 bags on offer, 375 were traded.