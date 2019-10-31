Turmeric: Arrivals, sales improve

Sales and arrivals of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode district, while prices showed a declining trend.

“After two days of poor arrivals, inflow of turmeric increased on Thursday. About 1,500 and odd bags of the spice arrived and on an average 60 per cent sales was recorded,” said Krishnamurthy, a trader.

On Thursday, prices of both the finger and root varieties decreased by ₹150-200 a quintal in all the markets compared to previous day’s price. This decrease is due to the arrival of poor quality and also the absence of hybrid or Salem turmeric variety.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,984 a quintal; root variety at ₹5,599-6,499. Of the arrival of 748 bags, only 131 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger variety fetched ₹5,855-7,024 and root variety went for ₹5,555-6,669. Of the 171 bags on offer, 153 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,969-6,874 and the root variety fetched ₹5,659-6,455. 469 bags were put up for sale, of which 403 found takers.