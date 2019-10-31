Turmeric: Arrivals, sales improve

Quiz
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Sales and arrivals of turmeric increased at the markets in Erode district, while prices showed a declining trend.
“After two days of poor arrivals, inflow of turmeric increased on Thursday. About 1,500 and odd bags of the spice arrived and on an average 60 per cent sales was recorded,” said Krishnamurthy, a trader.
On Thursday, prices of both the finger and root varieties decreased by ₹150-200 a quintal in all the markets compared to previous day’s price. This decrease is due to the arrival of poor quality and also the absence of hybrid or Salem turmeric variety.
At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,699-6,984 a quintal; root variety at ₹5,599-6,499. Of the arrival of 748 bags, only 131 were sold.
At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger variety fetched ₹5,855-7,024 and root variety went for ₹5,555-6,669. Of the 171 bags on offer, 153 were traded.
At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,969-6,874 and the root variety fetched ₹5,659-6,455. 469 bags were put up for sale, of which 403 found takers.
How much do you know about the history of Indian civil aviation? Test your knowledge by answering the ...
Flying is really one of the safest modes of transport. Here’s some fact-checking by Ashwini Phadnis
While Delhi airport might be in the news for its modernisation, it has a rich historical past
Add noise cancellation to the world’s most popular wireless earphones
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Healthy growth in core income and lower slippages are positives, but addition to stressed book and higher ...
The less-than-emphatic win inthe recent elections in Haryana, Maharashtra and J&K is an alarm for the Centre ...
Veteran theatre director Ebrahim Alkazi’s early art works are on show in Delhi’s Art Heritage and Shridharani ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism