Turmeric prices go up

After staying flat for 10 days, turmeric prices went higher on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,644-6,909 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,310-6,299. Of the arrival of 1,602 bags of turmeric, 436 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,744-6,711 and root variety at ₹4,949-6,169. Of 618 bags kept for sale, 420 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,199-6,959 and root variety at ₹5,744-6,459. Of 695 bags placed for sale, 671 were sold.