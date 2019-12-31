Turmeric prices go up

Commodities

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on December 31, 2019 Published on December 31, 2019

After staying flat for 10 days, turmeric prices went higher on Tuesday.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales Yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,644-6,909 a quintal and the root variety at ₹5,310-6,299. Of the arrival of 1,602 bags of turmeric, 436 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,744-6,711 and root variety at ₹4,949-6,169. Of 618 bags kept for sale, 420 were sold. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,199-6,959 and root variety at ₹5,744-6,459. Of 695 bags placed for sale, 671 were sold.

