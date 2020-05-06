Turmeric prices decline

Turmeric futures as well as spot prices declined on Wednesday. Spot prices were down by ₹100 a quintal, while futures declined by ₹30 a quintal.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,669-6,789 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,279- 6,308. Of the 2,074 bags kept for sale, only 541 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,440-6,466 and root variety at ₹5,420-6,422. Of the 475 bags offered, 341 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,607-6,759 and root variety at ₹5,555-6,400. Out of 277 bags kept for sale, 156 were sold.