Tyre industry voices concern over domestic availability of natural rubber

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
With economic recovery back on track and the automobile industry witnessing increased traction, there is a surge in demand for tyres. However, a squeeze in domestic availability of natural rubber — the key raw material — has become a major deterrent for the tyre industry to support domestic manufacturing, Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) has stated in a communication to the Rubber Board.
Tyre industry accounts for over 70 per cent of natural rubber consumed in the country.
“As such, the tyre industry has been experiencing tightness in domestic availability of natural rubber during the current fiscal. However in the second quarter a severe crunch is being witnessed while the NR prices are shooting up. The paucity of NR needs to be addressed at the earliest so that tyre production processes are not disrupted,” said Rajiv Budhraja, Director-General, ATMA.
The Rubber Board had projected much higher production figures for the current fiscal in view of rain-guarding and other measures. However, according to ATMA, the ground realities are not in line with the Board’s guidance as market arrivals of sheet rubber have trickled down. During the first quarter of the current financial year, domestic production could fulfil only 42 per cent of the total requirement.
According to provisional figures, against a consumption of 3.01 lakh tonnes, NR production stood at 1.27 lakh tonnes in the Q1 of FY22.
Going forward, NR consumption is expected to inch up further and the industry expects the annual demand to cross 13 lakh tonnes this fiscal. With the production of 7,90,000 tonnes as projected (in normal scenario) by the Rubber Board, NR imports of at least 5 lakh tonnes are a must.
It is learnt that growers have shifted to latex production at the cost of sheet rubber given the firm demand and prices for latex in the domestic market. It is also suspected that NR producing interests or trade is withholding the sheet rubber in anticipation of a price increase, ATMA said.
Consuming industries have no option but to increase import of NR to bridge the deficit. In fact, some of its members are planning to go for import to overcome the ongoing logistics/container challenges, ATMA has stated.
While NR imports are imperative to bridge the huge deficit and for tyre plants to run, the policy environment is highly restrictive. There are port restrictions on rubber imports which are allowed to be imported only from two ports — Chennai and JNPT — adding to the costs and delays.
ATMA has urged the government to remove restrictions on import of NR urgently and allow duty-free import to the extent of domestic deficit since imports have not shown to put any adverse impact on domestic prices that have been ruling higher than international prices for a long time.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
Unlike relationships with friends and families, our work relationships are not unconditional
The spirited 22-year-old woman, who earned the sobriquet Radioben, was an integral part of the underground ...
On India’s 75th Independence Day, can cultivating a design-backed ecosystem put the country on a steep growth ...
Why don’t Venture Capitalists and funders view those with disability as consumers with a wallet and a need? ...
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...