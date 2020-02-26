Commodities

Weak demand dips pulses

Indore | Updated on February 26, 2020

Amidst steady rise in the arrival of new crop and weak physical demand, pulses and pulse seeds in Indore mandis traded low with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,100-₹5,150 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,000. Tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, tur dal (full) at ₹6,800-6,900, while tur marka quoted at ₹7,300-7,400.

