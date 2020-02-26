Weak demand dips pulses

Amidst steady rise in the arrival of new crop and weak physical demand, pulses and pulse seeds in Indore mandis traded low with tur (Maharashtra) being quoted at ₹5,100-₹5,150 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,800-5,000. Tur dal (sawa no.) being quoted at ₹6,400-6,500, tur dal (full) at ₹6,800-6,900, while tur marka quoted at ₹7,300-7,400.