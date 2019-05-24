Weak demand drags pulses

Decline in buying support at the higher rate dragged moong and urad at the mandis in Indore . Moong (bold) was at ₹6,300-6,400 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700 . Urad (bold) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400. Urad (medium) ruled at ₹4,200-4,300 a quintal. Masur ruled flat on subdued demand with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,250-75 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at ₹4,000.