Covid variant fear makes it a Black Friday for markets

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
It was mayhem on Dalal Street with benchmark indices closing nearly three per cent lower on Friday, hitting a seven-month low, as concerns over a new vaccine-resistant Covid variant spooked investors.
The rupee also dropped 37 paise to hit its lowest level in three weeks and bond yields fell as concerns deepened across global markets over the new Covid variant.
Stock markets across Asia and Europe and in the US were a sea of red as large funds sold shares on reports that the World Health Organization was meeting to assess the emergence of the B.1.1.529 variant, which South African scientists have said contains more than 30 mutations to the spike protein.
Asian stocks led the fall (see Table), while US markets, which were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, opened in the red on Friday with Dow futures falling more than 800 points.
Sensex crashed 1,687 points to close at 57,107 and the Nifty index plunged 509 points to 17,026. As much as ₹4.5-lakh crore of investor wealth was eroded by the end of the day.
“Nervousness on the new Covid variant and expectations of the US increasing the pace of tapering have led to recent market weakness. This trend may take some time to reverse as the WHO meeting on the new mutant variant impact and hospitalisation rates in the US and Europe will be watched by the market closely,” said Amit Gupta, Fund Manager – PMS, ICICI Securities.
Cryptocurrencies, too, were not spared. Bitcoin declined by 7 per cent in the past 24 hours and crude oil prices tanked by 5 per cent. Gold and silver prices, however, surged by 1 per cent.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, apart from Covid-related concerns, inflation remains a worry for countries. “FIIs have been net sellers this week. Equity markets in the near term will closely follow the impact of the new Covid variant, inflation data, and central bank policies,” he said.
Analysts told BusinessLine that Friday’s global markets fall was a knee-jerk reaction and that prices could recover in the coming days as they had rallied even when the Covid outbreak had hit its peak in 2020.
“There is blood on the street now but I’m looking for a quick reversal and a resumption of their upward trend from Monday,” said Sushil Kedia, founder of Kedianomics.
“While the short-term formation seems weak, a quick pullback rally cannot be ruled out if the Nifty index succeeds to trade above the 100-day simple moving average,” said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice-President, Technical Research, Kotak Securities.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
The author defines Thiel’s value system as a pursuit of market power using regulatory loopholes and stepping ...
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...