Broker's call: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories

Why 2009-2019 is the decade of the employees
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have firmly changed the power equation in enterprises
Emkay Global
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (Sell)
CMP: ₹2,873.7
Target: ₹2,580
Prasco has announced the authorised generic launch of gNuvaring (etonogestrel/ethinyl estradiol vaginal ring used to prevent pregnancy). Nuvaring brand’s sales currently stand at about $800 million.
This is the second generic launch for the product within a week’s time (following the launch of Amneal on December 16, 2019). The drug is one of the key expected launches for Dr Reddy’s in FY21. However, launches by competitors earlier than the company could affect the product economics.
DRRD currently has a complete response letter on the product from the USFDA, although the launch timeline is not clear. In our base case, we assume H2FY21E launch with a contribution of $60 million in FY21 (10 per cent of FY21E EBITDA). This could be at risk, if there is a further delay in the launch or launch by its other competitors in advance. Mayne and Teva are the other known filers.
Our Sell rating on the stock (target price: ₹2,580) is premised on potential delays/disappointments on key opportunities (gNuvaring/gCopaxone), which seem to be playing out. We find the current risk-reward unfavorable.
We are ‘Underweight’ on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in EAP.
Three trends — social media, technology and start-ups — have firmly changed the power equation in enterprises
Saundarya Rajesh, Founder-President of Avtar, a platform that provides opportunities for women returning to ...
Name of the company: Agro2oSet up in: March 2018Based in: New DelhiFounder: Yash VyasFunding received: In ...
Regulatory impasse, liquidity crisis and tepid sales make the going tough
Peers with better fundamentals trading at discounted valuations make offer unattractive
The policy offers comprehensive critical illness cover at an affordable price
The life insurance sector is in a sweet spot. Top private life insurers, with diversified product portfolios, ...
Chemistry and music sparred for supremacy in S Sowmya’s life, before the PhD scholar finally threw in her lot ...
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
ASMR videos help people wind down — or rev up
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...