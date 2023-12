DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Limited has bagged a contract from the Ministry of Defence, Department of Military Affairs, Bhalra, Jammu & Kashmir for the supply of drone lab equipments at facilitating drone simulator training.

According to the company’s statement, the supply and implementation of these components will take place at NCPITS (CBS) Bhalra, Jammu & Kashmir.

The company’s stock rose by 2.84 per cent on the BSE, trading at ₹212 as of 10:57 am on Monday.