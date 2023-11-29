DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations Ltd’s shares were up by 1.22 per cent after the company announced its collaboration with IIT Ropar to launch its third Remote Pilot Training Organization (RPTO). With centres in Pune and Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, the collaboration aims to address the demand for skilled drone professionals in Northern India.

DroneAcharya has trained 564 DGCA-certified drone pilots. The company reported that it recently secured India’s largest government drone training project from the Karnataka Forest Department and has expansion plans with Tata Strive and Wollstone Capital to launch 30 new centres across India.

The shares were up by 1.22 per cent to ₹182.35 at 11:48 on the BSE.