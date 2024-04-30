EaseMyTrip has announced its partnership as the presenting partner of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), set to commence on July 3, 2024 at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, UK.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-founder of EaseMyTrip stated, “We are excited to serve as the presenting partner of the World Championship of Legends. This partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to championing sporting excellence and curating unforgettable experiences for cricket enthusiasts around the globe”.

Easy Trip Planners stock inched up 0.54 per cent to trade at ₹46.80 as of 10.14 am.

