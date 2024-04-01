EaseMyTrip.com has invested in E Trav Tech Ltd consisting of 4.94 per cent (post allotment) paid-up equity share capital of the company.

ETrav Tech provides travel-related services, ranging from Flight API, and holiday packages to Hotel API, white label, Bus API, and visa applications.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “We are aiming at diversifying our portfolio in the non-air segments. After investing in hotels, we intend to enhance our services for our corporate clientele, and investment with ETrav Tech Limited will be pivotal in the same.”

Henil Ruparelia, Managing Director, Etrav Tech Ltd, said, “By combining EaseMyTrip’s investment with our tech capabilities and B2B expertise, we aim to deliver unparalleled services to corporate clients. This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing seamless travel experiences, driven by technology and customer-centricity. We believe that our combined strengths will enable us to create value-added solutions for corporate travelers, further solidifying our position in the market.”

Easy Trip Planners stock rose 2.80 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹44 as of 10.21 am.