Easy Trip Planners Ltd.’s shares were up by 5.79 per cent after the company reported that EaseMyTrip.com entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), becoming the steward of four historical monuments as part of the Adopt a Heritage 2.0 program. These monuments include the Qutub Minar in Delhi, the Sun Temple in Konark, Odisha, Agra Fort in Agra, and the Western Group of Temples in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

The company reported, as a Monument Mitra (Smārak Särathi), EaseMyTrip Foundation will collaborate with the government to implement plans for the upkeep, maintenance, and enhancement of these heritage sites. This partnership aims to improve visitor experiences through infrastructural upgrades, amenities provision, and educational initiatives.

Dr. Sanjay Kumar Munjal, Additional Director General, Archeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture, said, “The Adopt a Heritage project is a visionary endeavour to protect and enhance India’s cultural treasures. We applaud EaseMyTrip Foundation for their enthusiasm in providing good visitor experience on these locations and preserving these iconic landmarks for future generations.”

The shares were up by 5.79 per cent to ₹44.02 at 11.53 am on the BSE.