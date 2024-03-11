Easy Trip Planner Ltd.’s EaseMyTrip.com, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Rural Development to train members of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM)‘s Women’s Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Lakhpati Didi Yojana. The initiative aims to focus on women-led skill development, fostering entrepreneurial skills and financial independence among rural women. Through the MoU, EaseMyTrip will train members of SHGs in 800 districts across India.

Also read: Easy Trip Planners partners with Zaggle Prepaid; shares up

The eligibility criteria for selection includes basic knowledge of reading & writing English/Hindi and familiarity with using a Computer & browsing the internet. EaseMyTrip will contribute to this initiative by training and empowering one SHG member per block across 800 districts in India. The training will cover making travel reservations across all essential segments, including trains, buses, hotels and flights.

Nishant Pitti, CEO and Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip, said, “Women’s representation is gradually taking an upturn in the entrepreneurial scenario and they are acing the game with their multifaceted skills. However, their potential is yet to be unlocked in rural areas. Initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, empower rural women, helping them become financially independent by leveraging their inherent entrepreneurial skills. Through this historic agreement with the Ministry of Rural Development, we aim to train and equip members of Self-Help Groups and build future women entrepreneurs. “

As part of the alliance, EaseMyTrip will conduct a pilot project across 10 Blocks in Districts identified by the MoRD, including Patna, Begusarai, Vadodara, Rajkot, Surat, Bhopal, Ujjain, Ayodhya and Varanasi. The initiative will begin with a trial at specified locations, followed by a full-scale rollout. Revenue generated from bookings completed by the members will be shared with them, to promote financial self-reliance.

The shares were down by 1.48 to ₹46.69 at 3.25 pm on BSE.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit