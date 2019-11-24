ECL Finance mops up ₹515 cr via NCD issue

My five: Rohan Kumar
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd (EFSL) on Sunday said the public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating up to ₹500 crore by its non-banking finance company arm, ECL Finance Ltd (ECLF), has been fully subscribed.
ECLF's tranche II issue (base ₹100 crores with a green-shoe option of up to ₹400 crores) mobilized over ₹515 crore, EFSL said in a regulatory filing.
As per ECLF's statement earlier this month, the NCDs offered an effective yield (cumulative) of 9.90 per cent per annum (p.a.) for 24 months tenure, 10.20 per cent p.a. for 39 months tenure, up to 10.40 per cent p.a. for 60 months tenure and 10.41 per cent for 120 months tenure (monthly option).
The funds raised through the tranche II issue will be used for the purpose of onward lending and repayment of interest, principal of existing borrowings of the Company and for general corporate purpose, it added.
"The tranche II issue has seen significant demand in the retail, HNI (high networth investment) and corporate segments with the issue receiving over 16,000 applications....The issue also saw heightened interest from existing NCD investors with over 2000 applications being received in this segment," EFSL said.
Rohan KumarCEO & Co-Founder, Toffee Insurance Headspace app, a keto diet & the outdoors1 Starting the ...
The lacklustre performance over the last 10 years shows we are far short of the targets
More often than not, when you are down and out, you are advised to stay “happy”. And that possibly is the ...
Palliative care is getting redefined, as Cipla’s initiative illustrates
Digital deals are grabbing a good part of the revenue pie, but client spends are slowing down. So, what does ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are moving sideways, but with a negative bias
It does, and it improves investors’ odds of higher returns
The fund will invest in up to 30 high-conviction stocks across various sectors
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...