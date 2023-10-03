Entertainment Network (India) Limited’s shares ended with a gain of over 1.9 per cent on Tuesday as the company received a license from Bahrain’s Ministry of Information Affairs to operate the Entertainment Radio Channel Frequency for a duration of five years.

This development, following discussions and negotiations, enables ENIL to broadcast Bollywood and South Asian content within Bahrain. This initiative aims to address the entertainment preferences of Bahrain’s significant South Asian population, including a substantial Indian diaspora, through localized Radio Channel Frequency broadcasts, events, and activations, per the company.

The shares closed 1.92 per cent higher at ₹161.50 on NSE.