Five of top-10 most valued firms gain ₹67,843 crore in m-cap

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added ₹67,843.33 crore in market valuation last week, with Hindustan Unilever Limited and Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainers.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel and HDFC emerged as the gainers from the top-10 pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Adani Green Energy and State Bank of India were the laggards.

The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever jumped by ₹25,234.61 crore to ₹5,25,627.06 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries advanced by ₹21,892.61 crore to reach ₹18,87,964.18 crore. HDFC Bank's valuation climbed ₹16,251.27 crore to ₹7,68,052.87 crore and that of HDFC rallied ₹3,943.09 crore to ₹4,03,969.09 crore.

Bharti Airtel added ₹521.75 crore, taking its valuation to ₹4,06,245.26 crore. In contrast, the market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services tumbled ₹22,594.64 crore to ₹12,98,999.83 crore. The market capitalisation of Infosys tanked ₹7,474.58 crore to ₹6,59,587.97 crore. The valuation of State Bank of India declined by ₹3,480.6 crore to ₹4,43,106.96 crore and that of ICICI Bank dipped ₹2,600.14 crore to ₹5,16,762.48 crore. Adani Green's valuation went lower by ₹172.04 crore to ₹4,51,577.84 crore.