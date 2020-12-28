Dollar dithers in thin trade as Trump passes pandemic aid package

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The dollar shrugged off news of President Trump relenting on a threat to block a Covid-19 aid bill in thin trading on Monday with many investors on holiday.
The pound hovered below a two-and-a-half-year high in the Asian session following the agreement last week of a narrow Brexit trade deal that does not cover Britain's financial sector.
The dollar index was little changed at 90.224, following a three-day slide. Sterling added 0.1 per cent to $1.3544, treading water below the two-and-a-half-year high of $1.3625 hit earlier this month. Trump signed into law the $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, officials said on Sunday night, averting a partial federal government shutdown. Earlier he had cryptically tweeted, "Good news on Covid Relief Bill. Information to follow!" He had previously demanded an increase in stimulus checks for struggling Americans to$2,000 from $600.
The euro slipped 0.1 per cent to $1.2199, further retreating from the two-and-a-half-year high of $1.2273 touched this month. While last week's Brexit deal came as a relief to investors, the bare-bones nature of the pact leaves Britain far more detached from the EU, analysts say, suggesting the discount that has dogged UK assets since 2016 will not vanish soon. Brussels has made no decision yet on whether to grant Britain access to the bloc's financial market.
Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief FX strategist at Daiwa Securities inTokyo, expects the pound and euro to decline against the dollar, reaching $1.30 and $1.15 respectively by the end of the summer. “Regardless of the Brexit deal, cable will be down,” hesaid. “It’s buy the rumour, sell the fact.”
The dollar was little changed at 103.63 yen. Policy makers at Japan's central were divided on how far they should go in examining yield curve control with some calling fora comprehensive review of the framework, a summary of opinions voiced at the December rate review showed on Monday.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Wise by the experience of the pandemic, experts in equity, debt, gold and real estate crystal-gaze how the New ...
We put our best foot forward in helping you navigate the ups and downs
Both the Nifty 50 and the Sensex witnessed a sharp 3% fall before staging a smart recovery
The digital-retail-financial troika approach can deliver well for the company in the long run
From taco parties to lotus root slow-cooked in yoghurt, and from khichri to barfi, a new book looks at all ...
Even before I’ve opened the door to my apartment, I hear loud cackles from inside. It’s Rockette, my semi-wild ...
‘Sharent’ for a parent who regularly uses social media to share details about his or her children and ...
Just how do we beat the 2020 blues? With books, books — and more books
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...