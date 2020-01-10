Forex reserves touch record $461.16 billion

Everything folding up at CES 2020
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The country’s foreign exchange reserves touched a record high of $461.157 billion, after it surged by $3.689 billion in the week to January 3, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
In the previous week, the reserves had risen by $2.52 billion to $454.948 billion.
In the reporting week, the rise in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, which rose by $3.013 billion to $427.949 billion, the data released by the RBI on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-United States (US) units like the euro, pound and yen held in the forex reserves.
In the reporting week, gold reserves rose by $666 million to $28.058 billion.
The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by $7 million to $1.447 billion.
India’s reserve position with the IMF increased by $3 million to $3.703 billion, the data showed
In 2019, Samsung and Huawei whetted our appetite for a new form factor for the good old gadgets we’ve been ...
The Ocean will be an affordable, luxury SUV EV
Commercial vehicles chief Girish Wagh believes total cost of ownership is the key
Had Ghosn not been arrested, would the merger have happened?
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Buoyed by easing market sentiment, the Indian equity markets are on the rise along with its global peers.
Traders with short-term perspective can buy the stock of Interglobe Aviation, showing signs of fresh rally.
With changes in applicability and disclosure requirements, the returns filing process just got more complex
Political dissent is being scripted through music and poetry as young Indians write their verse in hip-hop and ...
Women have traditionally been excluded from offering prayers in most mosques in India. A new book explains how ...
May there be an abundance of both in this year
Former SEBI chairman on his new book ‘Going Public’, FinMins, and work equations
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...